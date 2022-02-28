Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $341.50

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,643. The company has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $45,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

