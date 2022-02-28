Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $29.60

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 581,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

