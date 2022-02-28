Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $51.50

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,179. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.