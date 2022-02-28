Brokers Offer Predictions for Medifast, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MED. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

MED stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.45. Medifast has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medifast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

