Brokers Set Expectations for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

ACRS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

