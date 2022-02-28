Brokers Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.