Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. 6,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,177. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

