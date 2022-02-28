BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

BSRTF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

BSRTF opened at $18.55 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

