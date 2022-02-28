Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.55% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,138 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,752 shares of company stock worth $1,937,077. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.