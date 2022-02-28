Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 5.8%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 130,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,782,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

