Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

