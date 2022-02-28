California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.