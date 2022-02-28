California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Avista worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Avista by 144.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avista by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $229,779 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

