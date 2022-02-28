California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,452,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 275,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

