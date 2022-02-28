Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,839.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $88,839.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.33 or 0.06741624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00069613 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.