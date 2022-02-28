Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

