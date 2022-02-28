Cambridge Trust Co. Has $19.27 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $581.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,103. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

