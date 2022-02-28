Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 11,538 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

