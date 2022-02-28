Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 2,052,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

