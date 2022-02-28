Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $50.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 72.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

