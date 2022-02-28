Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $59.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

EVBG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

