Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000.

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

