Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 173,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 137,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$9.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
Featured Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.