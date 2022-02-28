Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 173,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 137,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$9.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.