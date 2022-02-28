Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

CM stock traded down C$3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$160.25. 799,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.44. The company has a market cap of C$72.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$117.09 and a one year high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$637,182.15. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

