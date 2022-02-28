Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $576,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

EOG stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

