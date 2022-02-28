Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.53 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

