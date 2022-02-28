Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

