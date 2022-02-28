Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,206 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

