Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $449.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.56. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $313.92 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

