Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 414 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 581,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

