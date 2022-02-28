Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

