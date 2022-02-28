Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

