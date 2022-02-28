Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CARA stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $559.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.