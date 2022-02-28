Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,282. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

