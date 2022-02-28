Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Partners grew its position in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Carter’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.