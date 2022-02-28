Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.60.

CRI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

