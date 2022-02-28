Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6,706.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $186.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

