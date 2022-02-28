Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $299.60 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,700,100,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,099,786,478 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

