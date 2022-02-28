Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAVA stock remained flat at $$42.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 790,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

