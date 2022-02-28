Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349,086 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,156,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.