Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.77

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 174223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 356,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

