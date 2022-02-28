Centiva Capital LP Acquires 385 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $385.71 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

