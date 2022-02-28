Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOK stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.25. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

