Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.