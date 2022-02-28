Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

