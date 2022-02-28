Centiva Capital LP Purchases 931 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

