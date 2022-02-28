Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 10.6% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.08. 4,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 140,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

