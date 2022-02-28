Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,353. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

