Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.
In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
