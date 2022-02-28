Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 44,712.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.