Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

